Omaha’s Somali community sound alarm on COVID-19 vaccine hesitation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One refugee community is sounding the alarm, reaching out for help in hopes of getting more Somalians on board with the COVID vaccine.

Question after question came to CHI Health Dr. Sami Zeineddine, leading a question and answer session at the East African Development Association of Nebraska. Called there by Somali leaders worried not enough in their community are getting the vaccine.

“They’re not getting it, especially women,” said Moryan Nuy, the nonprofit’s program director. “They’re really scared because saying they’re not going to be able to have baby, or my blood will be frozen — all that.”

The doctor, along with the translator working to dispel the myths and misinformation about the shot. “And that’s why we called the doctor, so maybe if they hear from the doctor and he explains for them so they believe,” Moryan said. “That’s the hope we have.”

Hani Abdu was there with her mother and is hopeful she’ll now get the vaccine. “I think it was helpful for most people,” she said. “Especially for my mom because she wanted to know this information, so yeah I think she got a lot of knowledge from it.”

The executive director of Restoring Dignity streaming it all live as part of the nonprofit’s push to get out the message.

“We’ve been producing COVID-19 videos in 14 different languages on our Facebook page since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Hannah Wyble, Executive Director, Restoring Dignity, noting much of the battle is getting people signed up for the shot.

“A lot of people have mentioned they don’t know how to use the website because it’s not in their language.”

In partnership with the Douglas County Health Department, they’re bringing the vaccine into the community next month. “I think by us bringing the vaccine into the communities people will be willing to get it,” said Wyble.

It’s one of several mobile clinics planned for the month of May, aimed at getting the vaccine into refugee communities.

