Omaha Police: Two found shot in car parked in lot

Omaha Police said they found two people shot in a parked car near 22nd Street and Willis Avenue...
Omaha Police said they found two people shot in a parked car near 22nd Street and Willis Avenue early Monday, April 19, 2021.(Adam Priester / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say officers found two people shot in a car early Monday.

Just after midnight, officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation call found two people injured in a nearby parking lot.

En route to the location where ShotSpotter reported several rounds had been fired, officers were alerted that a shooting had been called in at a bar on North 24th Street. Investigating the scene, the officers found two shooting victims near 22nd Street and Wills Avenue, according to the OPD report issued later Monday morning.

Officers said the two men, ages 23 and 36, had been sitting in a car parked in a lot “when it was struck with gunfire,” the report states. The men were taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where it was determined that neither had life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims was involved in a case in Omaha a few years ago after an attempt was made to kill a murder trial witness.

Police shut down Willis Avenue at 24th Street to investigate the incident, and by 1 a.m., a crowd was seen dispersing from the area.

OPD is still investigating the incident and asks that anyone with information contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or via omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.

