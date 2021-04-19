Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate shooting in parking lot

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting from Saturday night.

Officers went to the University Campus of CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center on a report of a shooting at 10:39 p.m. Police talked to a 20-year-old who told them she was in a car in a parking lot, heard gunshots, and noticed she was injured.

Lyons was in the parking of near North 20th and Florence Boulevard and her injuries are not life-threatening.

