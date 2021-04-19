Omaha man prepares to run 166 miles in 6 days for a great cause

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha metro man is preparing for the run of a lifetime, 166 miles in six days. He says he is running for a good cause.

The trail around Lake Zorinsky is where Chris Whitney finds himself often on spring mornings.

”Put in just under 19 miles, did three loops around the west side and then two around the east side,” said Chris.

Despite the long jog and participating in Lincoln’s half marathon, he doesn’t identify as a runner.

“It’s been a slow process,” he said.

But there is one cause Chris is dedicated to because of what he’s training for.

“I’m one of 18 runners that is taking part in an event called MS Run The US. That’s the organization’s name. The event is a relay across the country,” said Chris.

It’s not a gloried recreation of Forest Gump’s iconic run, the 3,260-mile run raises money and awareness for multiple sclerosis.

“I will be running 166 miles in 6 days. I’ll be running from Wray, CO to Holdridge, NE in June,” said Chris.

The relay started April 9 in California, his trek starts on June 10.

“It’s a lot, it’s about 28 miles a day straight,” said Chris.

He’s thankful his portions mostly flat and not through mountains like other runners. It’s not just the 90s tunes and occasional country hits that keep him motivated.

“Probably the most important is my mom. She’s had MS since 1988,” said Chris.

His mom is now in a wheelchair but that won’t stop her from cheering on her son during his stretch.

“I mean, I’m not somebody that’s very scientifically smart, or smart in general. I’m not going to be able to find a cure medicinally or anything like that, so if I have to run 28 miles a day, every day for the rest of my life - if that helps get rid of MS, I’d do it in a heartbeat,” said Chris.

Whitney has a goal of raising $15,000 and so far he has raised just under $11,000.

