Nebraska falls to Texas in the Elite 8

By Rex Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska volleyball’s season came to a close on Monday after losing to Texas in the Elite 8 by a final of 3-1.

In the first meeting between the two longtime rivals since 2016, it was a tight contest.

Lauren Stivrins, who missed Sunday’s Round of 16 game, played and was in the starting lineup for the Huskers.

Texas came out strong and took the first set 25-22.

Nebraska started to find its groove in the second set. A 4-0 Big Red run gave the Huskers a 15-11 advantage and forced a time out.

From there, the Cornhuskers maintained that three to five-point lead and ultimately won set two 25-19 to tie the match 1-1.

Set three went back and forth with Nebraska taking the early lead, followed by Texas going on top 18-12.

That forced NU to use its final timeout of the set.

The Longhorns kept imposing their will in set three. They opened a 10-point lead and won it 25-15.

Nebraska needed a response.

Set number four started tight.

The teams were locked at 6-6 early on.

Back to back scores by Kenzie Knuckles, including two aces, and a center line violation on Texas was part of a 6-0 Nebraska run to take a 12-8 lead.

Texas then worked back into the set to tie it at 14.

They’d then creep in front and have Nebraska on its heels.

A 21-17 Longhorn lead forced Nebraska to use its final timeout of the set once again.

The Huskers needed to respond in a big way and, ultimately, came up short losing the fourth set 25-21.

Nebraska finishes the spring season 16-3 overall.

They’re set to play a normal schedule again in the fall of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

