Massive fire at Plattsmouth apartment under investigation

A propane explosion in the basement caused a fire in Plattsmouth, Nebraska on April 19, 2021.
A propane explosion in the basement caused a fire in Plattsmouth, Nebraska on April 19, 2021.(PHOTO: Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)
By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire at a Plattsmouth apartment complex Monday morning.

The fire chief says there was a propane explosion in the basement around 3 a.m. and investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the explosion.

The fire grew so big that multiple agencies had to be called to help fight it. Thankfully, all three people who were inside the apartment made it out safely and one was taken to UNMC for precautionary treatment.

Our crews along with Offutt, Louisville, Murray, and Nehawka are working a house fire on 42nd in rural Plattsmouth. Use caution in the area and please yield to emergency vehicles

Posted by Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, April 19, 2021

