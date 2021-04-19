Massive fire at Plattsmouth apartment under investigation

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire at a Plattsmouth apartment complex Monday morning.

The fire chief says there was a propane explosion in the basement around 3 a.m. and investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the explosion.

The fire grew so big that multiple agencies had to be called to help fight it. Thankfully, all three people who were inside the apartment made it out safely and one was taken to UNMC for precautionary treatment.

Our crews along with Offutt, Louisville, Murray, and Nehawka are working a house fire on 42nd in rural Plattsmouth. Use caution in the area and please yield to emergency vehicles Posted by Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, April 19, 2021

