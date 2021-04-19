Advertisement

Lincoln police: Teen found with stolen gun punched officer

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police in Lincoln say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and other counts after he was accused of having a stolen handgun and punching an officer several times in the face as he was being arrested.

The Lincoln Journal Star says the incident happened Saturday night when police confronted the teen who had a warrant out for his arrest. Police say the teen punched the officer in an attempt to get away.

Police say they found a stolen 9 mm handgun and four magazines of ammunition in his backpack. In addition to the assault charge, the teen faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and vandalism.

