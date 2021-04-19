Despite COVID-19 setbacks, fans cheer on Omaha Junior Lancers in hockey tournament

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a big-time hockey tournament at Ralston Arena, fans in town are cheering on their teams in the USA Hockey National Championships.

The Omaha Junior Lancers High School varsity team is playing for a national title today, despite having COVID-19 setbacks.

“We had some games that were canceled and then right before we were supposed to go to our league championship game, which was pretty much one of the favorites to win it all. We had some tests that came back positive so we were shortchanged the opportunity to go,” said Lancer fan, John Wilmers.

While they play on the rink, the Zamboni is out preparing another rink for another game, six games today. Three boys and three girls, that means fans on both sides of the arena and more customers for Carrie Gorans and her concession stand.

Game winning goal by @willvolenec to clinch the win and advance the Omaha Junior Lancers to the Championship final game tomorrow at 9:30 am versus the @CapoCoyotes for all of the marbles.#USAHNationals #GritandAdversity pic.twitter.com/TtfCkeQTvG — Junior Lancers HSH (@OJLHockeyClub) April 19, 2021

Carrie says business lately has been a struggle for concession stand operators.

“When we opened back up in probably October with Omaha Lancers it started out a little bit slow but each game each week, we get busier,” said Gorans.

She also says this tournament has been going on since last Thursday and it really increased the action at the cash register.

“Oh it’s been amazing, we’ve been really busy. People from all over the country from New York to California so it’s been really good for the area,” said Gorans.

This tournament has also been good for a lot of people, many in the crowds wearing masks and still able to cheer for their teams.

“People are just wanting to get out and have fun and do something different,” said Gorans.

The Omaha Junior Lancers go on to win the national championship, 5-4 in overtime.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.