Clay’s Morning Forecast - Rain and snow showers expected today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a First Alert Day due to the chance for some snowflakes mixing in with some rain showers today. Highest accumulations will be south of the Omaha Metro area.

It’s been since late February that we’ve even had to mention the word “snow.” That’s the main reason for our Alert Day today. Impacts across the Metro will be relatively low with less than an inch of accumulations expected here. Most of the snow will take place tonight across the southern third of the area. We’re mainly watching from Plattsmouth to Nebraska City and Falls City. 2 - 4″ of snow is expected there.

I want to specifically mention this is a tricky forecast today. Models indicate there will be several chances in the form of broken bands. The tricky part is involves two factors: how much daytime warming do we do, and where do those bands set up exactly? Based on everything I’ve seen this morning, I believe the Omaha area will at least see some snowflakes at times today, but models show these bands fizzling along I-80 before picking back up further south with the exception of one band this evening. If that pans out, I feel good about the snow total forecast. Of course, even a small shift will make a huge difference. Just being transparent!

Otherwise, we’re looking for a gradual warming trend this week. It’s possible we see a few snow or mixed showers early Tuesday morning, and a hint of that showing on Wednesday, too. By Thursday we’re too warm for any wintry stuff, and we’ll end the week in the 60s!

