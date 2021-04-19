Bremer County man dies when farm equipment falls on him

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) - Law enforcement officials say a 63-year-old Waverly man died when farm equipment fell on him.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s office said Dale Clewell died Thursday in an apparent accident in a field north of Waverly. Deputies called to the scene say Clewell was working on a field planter when a jack lifting it moved, causing the equipment to fall on him.

He died at the scene.

