Advertisement

Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest teen on first-degree murder warrant

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 16-year-old who had a warrant out on him for first-degree murder in connection with Saturday’s Westroads Mall shooting has been arrested.

The Metro Fugitive Task Force has taken Makhi Woolridge-Jones into custody and will book him on his warrant. According to a Sunday release, Omaha Police have also arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones for one count of accessory to a felony in the homicide.

Brandon is currently in the Douglas County Jail with no bond amount set.

Omaha police have arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones for one count of accessory to a...
Omaha police have arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones for one count of accessory to a felony in the homicide.(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

The man critically injured in the shooting around noon died about four hours later and police identified the victim as Traquez Swift, 21.

In their earlier report on the shooting, OPD said that shots were fired on the first floor of the mall near the JCPenney store, according to initial reports.

Neil Bonacci with OPD’s information office said that the second victim, a 22-year-old female, was driven in a personal vehicle to CHI Immanuel Hospital, and the afternoon OPD report stated she had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound and said she had been shot at Westroads. She had a minor leg injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

Much of the mall parking lot was cleared out by 1:35 p.m., with many emergency vehicles clearing out by 2:22 p.m. when the OPD forensics team arrived at the scene.

“This wasn’t an active shooter situation; however, our department, just taking precautions, treated it as so,” Neil Bonacci with OPD’s information office said just after 2 p.m.

Some witnesses were taken downtown for questioning, Bonacci said. In the parking lot, people gathered trying to process what they saw and heard.

Police were staged in the same area of the mall just a little more than a month ago. OPD Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck is still recovering after a shooting at Westroads Mall on March 12. Four shots were fired at him, hitting his face and the top of his head.

Bonacci said Saturday that the two incidents were not related.

“Omaha’s safe. We take a lot of preventative measures as a department,” he said. “This is uncommon, and unfortunately it’s just a coincidence that two incidents have happened so closely together.”

According to Bonacci, Westroads management said the mall would be “more than likely” be open normal business hours on Sunday.

Anyone with tips about other people who might be involved in the shooting can contact OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip via omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Monday is a First Alert Day
Monday is a First Alert Day due to the potential for a wintry mix
Witnesses describe the scene at Westroads Mall after shooting
Westroads Mall shooting: Shoppers wary after 2nd Omaha mall incident
19-year-old D'Tavionte White-Perry (left) and Wuanya Smith ( right) were both arrested on...
OPD: Shots fired at police leads to vehicle chase, two arrested

Latest News

Omaha’s Somali community sound alarm on COVID-19 vaccine hesitation. Douglas County Health, in...
Somali refugees battle back vaccine myths - clipped version
Omaha Police investigate shooting in parking lot
Body and vehicle found submerged in Des Moines River
Monday is a First Alert Day
Monday is a First Alert Day due to the potential for a wintry mix
Sunday, April 18th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast