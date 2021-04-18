Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest teen on first-degree murder warrant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 16-year-old who had a warrant out on him for first-degree murder in connection with Saturday’s Westroads Mall shooting has been arrested.

The Metro Fugitive Task Force has taken Makhi Woolridge-Jones into custody and will book him on his warrant. According to a Sunday release, Omaha Police have also arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones for one count of accessory to a felony in the homicide.

Brandon is currently in the Douglas County Jail with no bond amount set.

Omaha police have arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones for one count of accessory to a felony in the homicide. (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

The man critically injured in the shooting around noon died about four hours later and police identified the victim as Traquez Swift, 21.

In their earlier report on the shooting, OPD said that shots were fired on the first floor of the mall near the JCPenney store, according to initial reports.

Neil Bonacci with OPD’s information office said that the second victim, a 22-year-old female, was driven in a personal vehicle to CHI Immanuel Hospital, and the afternoon OPD report stated she had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound and said she had been shot at Westroads. She had a minor leg injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

Much of the mall parking lot was cleared out by 1:35 p.m., with many emergency vehicles clearing out by 2:22 p.m. when the OPD forensics team arrived at the scene.

“This wasn’t an active shooter situation; however, our department, just taking precautions, treated it as so,” Neil Bonacci with OPD’s information office said just after 2 p.m.

Some witnesses were taken downtown for questioning, Bonacci said. In the parking lot, people gathered trying to process what they saw and heard.

Police were staged in the same area of the mall just a little more than a month ago. OPD Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck is still recovering after a shooting at Westroads Mall on March 12. Four shots were fired at him, hitting his face and the top of his head.

Bonacci said Saturday that the two incidents were not related.

“Omaha’s safe. We take a lot of preventative measures as a department,” he said. “This is uncommon, and unfortunately it’s just a coincidence that two incidents have happened so closely together.”

According to Bonacci, Westroads management said the mall would be “more than likely” be open normal business hours on Sunday.

Anyone with tips about other people who might be involved in the shooting can contact OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip via omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app.

We need your help identifying these parties of interest from today’s shooting at the Westroads Mall. Please call @OPDCrimeStop or the Homicide Unit 444-5656 with any information. #OPD Thank you! This violence won’t be tolerated. via @OPDDCKanger pic.twitter.com/0RBHVYq834 — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) April 18, 2021

