OPD: Shots fired at police leads to vehicle chase, two arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested two 19-year-olds on Sunday after officers say shots fired at a cruiser this morning led to a high-speed chase in North Omaha.

D’Tavionte White-Perry was booked for two counts of assault on an officer, two counts of use of a gun by a prohibited person, one count of discharging a gun from a vehicle, and one count of obstructing an officer. Wuanya Smith was booked for obstructing an officer and criminal mischief.

In the ongoing investigation, police went to the area of 25th and Pinkney Street at 1:20 a.m. to investigate shots being fired. An Able-1 helicopter went to the area as well and discovered a four-door silver car circling the area, raising suspicion.

Officers say the OPD Gang Unit found the silver car at 26th and Parker Street and as they started to follow the car, two people leaned out and fire shots at the officers. A high-speed chase began with the helicopter and OPD Uniform Patrol Bureau officers as the car left.

Three people got out of the car near 34th and Spaulding and the Uniform Patrol Bureau officers found a gun and took White-Perry and Smith into custody. Police say the car left the area at a high rate of speed and the third suspect and the car haven’t been found.

No officers were hurt.

Anyone with tips can contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, submit a tip via omahacrimestoppers.org, or the P3 Tips mobile app.

