CAN YOU HELP? Omaha Police investigating Westroads Mall shooting looking for ‘persons of interest’

Omaha Police homicide detectives are looking for help identifying the individuals in this photo.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police homicide detectives investigating Saturday’s fatal shooting at Westroads Mall are looking for three “persons of interest.”

OPD sent out a photo Saturday night asking for the public’s help identifying the people in the picture.

Police said that witnesses or anyone with information about this shooting, including anything they might see on social media, should call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Traquez Swift, 21, died at the hospital after police say he was shot inside Westroads Mall around noon Saturday. A 22-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting, but authorities said her injuries were not life-threatening.

