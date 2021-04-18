Omaha Police investigating ‘shots fired’ report arrest teens at gas station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At least two teens were taken into custody at an Omaha gas station around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The arrests were made at a Mega Saver gas station near Hamilton Street and NW Radial Highway. Omaha Police said the arrests happened after they “found something” during a traffic stop.

OPD said the arrest was related to reports of a “shots fired” call near 30th Street and Laurel Avenue earlier that night.

At least one of the teens arrested was a 14-year-old boy. There were no injuries reported.

