Omaha Police investigating ‘shots fired’ report arrest teens at gas station

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At least two teens were taken into custody at an Omaha gas station around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The arrests were made at a Mega Saver gas station near Hamilton Street and NW Radial Highway. Omaha Police said the arrests happened after they “found something” during a traffic stop.

OPD said the arrest was related to reports of a “shots fired” call near 30th Street and Laurel Avenue earlier that night.

At least one of the teens arrested was a 14-year-old boy. There were no injuries reported.

