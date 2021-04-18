Monday is a First Alert Day due to the potential for a wintry mix

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday, April 19th due to the potential for a wintry mix.

After a nice spring day Sunday, a strong cold front will move in from the north Sunday night into Monday. Behind this front, a mix of rain and snow will follow suit, moving from north to south throughout the WOWT viewing area Monday. Precipitation will likely move into the Omaha Metro around midday.

Wintry mix will move from north to south Monday (WOWT)

Highs will likely occur around midnight, with temperatures dropping into the upper-30s and lower-40s for the rest of the day. Though conditions will be blustery, with northerly gusts up to 30 mph, temperatures above freezing should greatly limit snowfall accumulations. Any snow that does accumulate should be in grassy areas.

Wind gusts around 30 mph Monday (WOWT)

A stronger wave of snow will move in from the west Monday night into early Tuesday morning. This secondary wave will likely set up closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders. With temperatures colder overnight, and heavier snow with this band, our highest accumulations will line up in our southernmost counties.

Snow potential through early Tuesday morning (WOWT)

This system will move out of our area by the Tuesday morning commute, with temperatures staying in the 40s and a few spotty PM rain showers possible.

