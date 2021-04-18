Advertisement

Monday is a First Alert Day due to the potential for a wintry mix

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday, April 19th due to the potential for a wintry mix.

After a nice spring day Sunday, a strong cold front will move in from the north Sunday night into Monday. Behind this front, a mix of rain and snow will follow suit, moving from north to south throughout the WOWT viewing area Monday. Precipitation will likely move into the Omaha Metro around midday.

Wintry mix will move from north to south Monday
Wintry mix will move from north to south Monday(WOWT)

Highs will likely occur around midnight, with temperatures dropping into the upper-30s and lower-40s for the rest of the day. Though conditions will be blustery, with northerly gusts up to 30 mph, temperatures above freezing should greatly limit snowfall accumulations. Any snow that does accumulate should be in grassy areas.

Wind gusts around 30 mph Monday
Wind gusts around 30 mph Monday(WOWT)

A stronger wave of snow will move in from the west Monday night into early Tuesday morning. This secondary wave will likely set up closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders. With temperatures colder overnight, and heavier snow with this band, our highest accumulations will line up in our southernmost counties.

Snow potential through early Tuesday morning
Snow potential through early Tuesday morning(WOWT)

This system will move out of our area by the Tuesday morning commute, with temperatures staying in the 40s and a few spotty PM rain showers possible.

Keep track of our First Alert Day by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Landfill workers accused of criminal conspiracy
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees, customers jailed
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees jailed
7th arrest made in alleged Douglas County landfill weight schemes, detailed in court documents
A shooting in North Omaha has left one person dead, and another with life-threatening injuries,...
North Omaha neighborhood calls for peace on heels of double homicide
Witnesses describe the scene at Westroads Mall after shooting
Westroads Mall shooting: Shoppers wary after 2nd Omaha mall incident

Latest News

Monday, April 19th is a First Alert Day
First Alert Day - Monday
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Few raindrops Saturday evening. Warmer with more sunshine Sunday!
Saturday, April 17th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday, April 17th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast