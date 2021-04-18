Advertisement

Iowa man arrested after fleeing from police, crashing car

Dakota Moeller, 18, of rural Janesville, is facing multiple charges after police say he lead...
Dakota Moeller, 18, of rural Janesville, is facing multiple charges after police say he lead them on a pursuit through two counties in a stolen car on Sunday, April 18, 2021.(Bremer County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Iowa (AP) - An 18-year-old Iowa man was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle while fleeing from authorities.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s office said the pursuit started around 4:50 a.m. Sunday while a deputy was investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle at Janesville Consolidated School.

The chase continued into Black Hawk County until the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control and crashed in a roadside ditch. After the crash, Dakota Moeller was arrested on suspicion of second-degree felony theft, eluding police, and carrying a weapon on school grounds.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle Moeller was driving had been stolen from a Janesville home earlier on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest teen on first-degree murder warrant
Monday is a First Alert Day
Monday is a First Alert Day due to the potential for a wintry mix
Witnesses describe the scene at Westroads Mall after shooting
Westroads Mall shooting: Shoppers wary after 2nd Omaha mall incident
19-year-old D'Tavionte White-Perry (left) and Wuanya Smith ( right) were both arrested on...
OPD: Shots fired at police leads to vehicle chase, two arrested

Latest News

Omaha’s Somali community sound alarm on COVID-19 vaccine hesitation. Douglas County Health, in...
Somali refugees battle back vaccine myths - clipped version
Omaha Police investigate shooting in parking lot
Body and vehicle found submerged in Des Moines River
Monday is a First Alert Day
Monday is a First Alert Day due to the potential for a wintry mix
Sunday, April 18th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast