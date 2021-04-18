Husker volleyball sweeps Baylor, advances to Elite 8

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite missing Lauren Stivrins with an undisclosed injury, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are Elite 8-bound in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament after sweeping Baylor in the Round of 16.

Nebraska took set one 25-21. They had to rally after trailing 10-5 early.

Lexi Sun had three aces in the first set.

The Huskers were in total control of the second set. They won by a final of 25-17.

Baylor brought the fight in set three and led 13-9, which forced a Nebraska timeout.

Nebraska came right back from that timeout with five straight points to take a 14-13 lead and force Baylor to take a timeout of its own.

Big Red got control of it from there and took the final set 25-19

Nebraska will play Texas in the regional final on Monday.

The exact start time is TBD. It should start 45 minutes after the 11 a.m. match, per Nebraska Athletics.

