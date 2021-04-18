Goat yoga is back at Honey Creek Creamery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the pandemic canceled goat yoga at the Honey Creek Creamery last year, it’s finally back.

Yoga instructor Betty McGuire is fighting a losing battle as she leads the 9 a.m. yoga class.

“Yes, it is hard, but it’s also fun,” McGuire said.

She’s trying to hold her yogi’s attention with a herd of baby goats prancing around.

“It does add a little bit of an extra challenge, but people are here for the goats and the yoga, yeah again it takes the pressure off,” McGuire said after the class.

Goat yoga has been a springtime favorite at Honey Creek Creamery for three years now.

Yoga attendee Chrissy said it’s “absolutely” the best way to do yoga.

Baby goats are typically born during March so these kids aren’t very old.

“They’re just so active and funny. And people need some levity in their life,” owner Sharon Oamek said.

The mix of yoga and goat parkour took a brief hiatus last year because of the pandemic, but Oamek is happy to welcome people back.

“It’s a good healing process for you know, rebirth and after this past year - they’re just, can’t be beat for making people smile,” Oamek said with a smile.

Some of the goats were able to find their zen, but the ones constantly hopping on top of Mari Lang...not so much.

“I do want to take him home with me,” Lang said with a goat in her arms. “After so many jumps, I feel like it’s mine.”

This was her first time participating in goat yoga, but it certainly won’t be her last.

I at first wasn’t so sure about it, but I’m so glad I came. It was awesome,” Lang said.

While most of the April yoga spots are filled, there are some openings for goat yoga in May.

