OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West beat Millard West 8-1 on Saturday to take the Metro Conference crown.

The T-Birds got a great pitching performance from Jack Bland.

He gave up three hits and one run.

Bell West led 3-0 heading to the 5th until a Tyler VanDerwerken two RBI triple sparked the start of a 5-run inning.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.