Bellevue Police called for help after train hits item on tracks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police were called for assistance on a train fully loaded with passengers on Sunday.

In a tweet this morning, a Bellevue lieutenant said there was a call for help when a train hit an item on the tracks.

Police say the incident was a little after 12:30 a.m. and that no one was hurt. Further in the tread, the lieutenant continues on saying the Amtrak had minor damage and was able to meet its destination in Omaha.

So to be clear, the train struck a hard object placed near the tracks! Nobody was injured and the train only sustained minor damage. It eventually continued onto its destination in Omaha. — BPD Lt. Reed (@BPDLt_Reed) April 18, 2021

