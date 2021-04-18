Bellevue Police called for help after train hits item on tracks
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police were called for assistance on a train fully loaded with passengers on Sunday.
In a tweet this morning, a Bellevue lieutenant said there was a call for help when a train hit an item on the tracks.
Police say the incident was a little after 12:30 a.m. and that no one was hurt. Further in the tread, the lieutenant continues on saying the Amtrak had minor damage and was able to meet its destination in Omaha.
