PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha beat Sporting KC II 2-1 in a friendly on Saturday.

The first goal for the Owls came from JP Scearce when he headed a corner kick into the net in the 25th minute.

Union Omaha opens its second season next Saturday, April 24 at home against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Game time is 6:00 p.m.

