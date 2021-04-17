Police say man found fatally shot in Cedar Rapids driveway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found with gunshot wounds in a driveway several blocks east of Interstate 380.

Police say in a news release that officers were called to the area just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired and people running from a home where the shooting was reported.

Arriving officers found a 26-year-old man behind a parked vehicle in a driveway with several gunshot wounds. Police, firefighters, and medics administered emergency care to the man, but he died at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s name. Detectives gathered evidence at the scene.

No arrests had been reported by Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.