Police identify body found near Des Moines River on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police have identified a body found in the Des Moines River on Saturday as 42-year-old Diaa Elhag Kafi, of Des Moines.

A fisherman and cyclist found his body near Riverview Park. Police say Kafi was fleeing from officers when he jumped into the river on March 17.

Investigators are awaiting the final report from the Polk County Medical Examiner to determine Kafi’s cause of death.

