Omaha man pleads no contest to murdering sex offender

(WOWT)
By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who was arrested in connection to a homicide in 2020 pleaded no contest to second-degree murder Thursday.

James Fairbanks, 44, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Mattieo Condoluci, 64, in May 2020.

Mattieo had spent 2.5 years in jail for sexual assault of a child in 2006 in Sarpy County. He was also previously convicted of attempted lewd or lascivious acts in Florida in 1994.

Douglas County District Court Judge Russell Bowie III scheduled sentencing for July 14, 2021. The Class 1B felony carries a sentence of 20 years to life. Fairbanks also pleaded no contest to possessing a firearm while committing a felony, which carries a sentence of one to 50 years.

Fairbanks sent a letter to 6 News and other media outlets shortly after the murder. In it, he said he, “felt sick to his stomach” when he saw Condoluci watching neighborhood children and that the “messed up judicial system” will punish him more than the other guy got for sexually assaulting a child. He left the area and was tracked down in Butler County.

After Fairbanks’ original appearance in court after his arrest, 6 News learned that he was receiving support from strangers, other inmates, and Condoluci’s daughter. At the time, prosecutors said that while they were sympathetic to child victims, it is never a good idea to take justice into your own hands.

