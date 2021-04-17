Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Sunshine returns Sunday ahead of Monday’s strong cold front

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine returns Sunday ahead of Monday’s strong cold front

We started Saturday with cloudy skies, temperatures in the 40s, and a few lingering showers. Mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles stuck with us throughout the day, but temperatures managed to warm into the mid to upper-50s for many of us!

More sunshine finally returns Sunday, allowing highs to warm into the low to mid-60s! Winds will become westerly, 5 to 10 mph.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Hour by hour forecast Sunday(WOWT)

Enjoy the weather Sunday, as a strong cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday. Our daily high Monday will likely occur just after midnight, with temperatures dropping into the upper-30s and lower-40s for the rest of the day.

A wintry mix of rain and melting snow will move from north to south throughout the day Monday, reaching the Omaha Metro around midday. With temperatures in the upper-30s and lower-40s, most of the snow should melt before it reaches the ground. Winds will be a bit gusty, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Snowfall potential through Tuesday morning
Snowfall potential through Tuesday morning(WOWT)

We’ll have to watch a secondary wave Monday night into very early Tuesday that will bring the greatest amount of snow accumulation to areas along the Kansas and Missouri borders. This system will move out of our area by 8 AM Tuesday.

More on Monday’s First Alert Day can be found here.

Highs will stay in the 40s once again Tuesday, before temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

You can keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

