Lincoln teen dies several days after 2-vehicle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police continue to investigate a crash last week that led to the death days later of a Lincoln Southeast High School student.

The Lincoln Journal Star says 18-year-old Kennedy Bowles was taken off life support on Wednesday, four days after the Saturday night crash that left her hospitalized.

Police say Bowles was riding in a car that ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck. The crash sent both vehicles into a ditch and four people, including Bowles, to Lincoln hospitals.

No charges had been filed in the crash as of early Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.