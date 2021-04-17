Advertisement

Inmate missing from Lincoln facility

(Community Corrections Center – Lincoln)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Saturday that an inmate had been reported missing.

According to the news release, John Mays, 44, didn’t return to Community Corrections Center – Lincoln after his shift at work Saturday morning. Staff members found his electronic device that was removed at the workplace.

May is described as 6-fee-1, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was sentenced to three years for charges that include a second offense of multiple counts of violating a protection order out of Douglas County.

May started his sentence on Dec. 2, 2020, and had a potential release date on Oct. 15, 2021. Officials say to call local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol for any tips.

