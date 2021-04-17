Huskers hold open football practice at Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In exactly two weeks, roughly 45,000 fans will enter Memorial Stadium for Nebraska’s spring football game.

Before that, 4,000 fans got their first in-person look at the Huskers since 2019 on Saturday when the team hosted an open practice.

Fans got a good look at quarterback Adrian Martinez, the wide receiving corp that’s received some hype this spring, and the battle at the cornerback spot opposite of Cam Taylor-Britt.

The open practice lasted roughly two and a half hours.

There wasn’t any press availability after the practice, but Scott Frost and players are scheduled to speak with the media following practice on Monday.

