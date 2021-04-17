Fremont Man faces life in prison for aggravated bank robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a three-day trial on Friday, a Fremont man was found guilty of aggravated bank robbery and can face life in prison.

Anthony Wayne Hall, 65, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9, 2021. Hall faces life in prison under the “three strikes” laws with a mandatory minimum of 10 years.

He was previously convicted of murder, rape, and at least seven robberies. In 2018, he was released from prison on the prior convictions.

Investigators say Hall robbed a First State Bank in Fremont on November 21, 2019, with a realistic-looking replica revolver. They also say he eft town with about $10,000 in cash when walking a bank employee to their car under the threat of being shot.

During the robbery, a customer who tried to go into the bank was the first to call police. Officers in Saint Joseph, Missouri tried to stop a blue Chevy Camaro that Hall was driving on November 22, 2019, but the car kept going and crashed into a pole. Hall left and wasn’t able to be found.

They say, Hall bought a white Chevy Impala, and officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tried to stop the Impala on November 30, 2019, after seeing the license plates didn’t match the car. A high-speed chase was initiated before the Impala crashed into a tree and again, Hall left.

Near the scene of the crash with the impala, officers found replica guns, knives, and other items. A trooper at a gas station nearby ran into Hall on December 1, 2019, and Hall admitted he was the driver that left the scene the day before.

Cash was found on Hall and five bills that are known to have been taken in the First State Bank robbery.

The case was investigated by the FBI Great Plains Robbery Task Force, the Fremont Police Department, Saint Joseph Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

