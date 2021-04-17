Advertisement

Council Bluffs pet owner promises better conditions after animals seized

By Mike McKnight
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - More than two dozen small animals have been seized from a Council Bluffs home and the owner appealed to get some of them back.

Animal control claims that’s a bad idea and the pets should be adopted out instead.

Pet owner Denise Vacanti says conditions are changing and the family pets should be allowed to live with her again.

”Because I care for them, they’re cared for, they’re never neglected or abused, or they never go hungry,” said Vacanti.

Uncaring is how animal control describes photos of unsanitary conditions in Denise’s home a month ago.

“There are feces and urine and full litter pans throughout the house,” said Galen Barrett, Animal Control Chief.

Denise says 18 cats seized were being adopted out to others and the city will keep those until new homes are found.

“I’m not a hoarder, I take on more than I can chew sometimes,” said Vacanti.

She claims four cats, a dog, a turtle, and three geckos are a part of the family and should be returned. Since getting help her home now meets the city living stands for people and pets.

Animal control has investigated unsanitary conditions at Denise’s home four times in three years.

“I’m very fearful what next time is going to look like,” said Barrett.

Denise and her family have most of their pets back home on Thursday, because she received a civil citation and not a criminal under Iowa’s forfeiture law, the city couldn’t keep the animals.

Return of the pets came with a price, Council Bluffs animal control charged $2,300 for impound and boarding fees plus the cost of inserting identification chips in the cats and dog.

Denise Vacanti says donors provided half the money and needs almost $450 more to obtain release of the three geckos and her son’s turtle.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Landfill workers accused of criminal conspiracy
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees, customers jailed
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees jailed
7th arrest made in alleged Douglas County landfill weight schemes, detailed in court documents
A shooting in North Omaha has left one person dead, and another with life-threatening injuries,...
North Omaha neighborhood calls for peace on heels of double homicide
Witnesses describe the scene at Westroads Mall after shooting
Westroads Mall shooting: Shoppers wary after 2nd Omaha mall incident

Latest News

Omaha Police homicide detectives are looking for help identifying the individuals in this photo.
CAN YOU HELP? Omaha Police investigating Westroads Mall shooting looking for ‘persons of interest’
Teens arrested at Omaha gas station
Omaha Police investigating ‘shots fired’ report arrest teens at gas station
People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Westroads Mall shooting aftermath
Omaha Police identify victim of Westroads Mall shooting - 10PM
OPD release photo related to Westroads Mall shooting
Omaha Police release photo of 'persons of interest' - 10PM