Bats stay hot as Nebraska beats Penn State on the road

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WOWT) - Nebraska continued its hot streak when it clinched a series win against Penn State on Saturday with an 11-2 victory.

Nebraska came out hot.

They led 5-0 after the top of the first and left the Nittany Lions in their rearview mirror after that.

Jaxon Hallmark was 4/5 and scored three runs.

Cam Chick and Max Anderson both contributed three hits to the team’s 17-hit scoring effort.

Nebraska is now 17-6.

They’ll look to sweep the three-game series against PSU on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.