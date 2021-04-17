Bats stay hot as Nebraska beats Penn State on the road
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WOWT) - Nebraska continued its hot streak when it clinched a series win against Penn State on Saturday with an 11-2 victory.
Nebraska came out hot.
They led 5-0 after the top of the first and left the Nittany Lions in their rearview mirror after that.
Jaxon Hallmark was 4/5 and scored three runs.
Cam Chick and Max Anderson both contributed three hits to the team’s 17-hit scoring effort.
Nebraska is now 17-6.
They’ll look to sweep the three-game series against PSU on Sunday at 10 a.m.
