Advertisement

Bats stay hot as Nebraska beats Penn State on the road

Source: BTN+
Source: BTN+(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WOWT) - Nebraska continued its hot streak when it clinched a series win against Penn State on Saturday with an 11-2 victory.

Nebraska came out hot.

They led 5-0 after the top of the first and left the Nittany Lions in their rearview mirror after that.

Jaxon Hallmark was 4/5 and scored three runs.

Cam Chick and Max Anderson both contributed three hits to the team’s 17-hit scoring effort.

Nebraska is now 17-6.

They’ll look to sweep the three-game series against PSU on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Landfill workers accused of criminal conspiracy
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees, customers jailed
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees jailed
7th arrest made in alleged Douglas County landfill weight schemes, detailed in court documents
A shooting in North Omaha has left one person dead, and another with life-threatening injuries,...
North Omaha neighborhood calls for peace on heels of double homicide
Witnesses describe the scene at Westroads Mall after shooting
Westroads Mall shooting: Shoppers wary after 2nd Omaha mall incident

Latest News

The Bellevue West baseball team celebrates as Metro Tournament champions after beating Millard...
Bellevue West baseball wins Metro Tournament
Union Omaha's JP Scearce celebrates after scoring a goal in a friendly against Sporting KC II...
Union Omaha wins friendly against Sporting KC II
Source: AP Graphics
Huskers hold open football practice at Memorial Stadium
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Papillion-La Vista’s Norah Sis