Arts Omaha disbanding in wake of exclusionary practices ‘isn’t enough,’ nonprofit founder says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after a blog post accusing a “consortium” of fellow arts organizations in Omaha of perpetuating a culture of white supremacy in the sector through exclusion went viral, the group of 12 — then 11, then 10, then nine — unraveled entirely.

In posting about the accusations from Brigitte McQueen, founder of The Union for Contemporary Art, that nebulous collective Arts Omaha had fostered white supremacy in the community, two organizations on the list of those she called out stated on Facebook on Tuesday that the group was no more.

But neither organization declaring Arts Omaha dissolved shared any details about the decision — or its decision-makers.

Omaha Performing Arts, which broke the news on its Facebook post quoting Executive Director Joan Squires, expressed no interest in assisting 6 News with tracking down a spokesperson for Arts Omaha, answering an email containing multiple questions on the matter with simply: “Arts Omaha has been dissolved, so there is no spokesperson.”

The posts came four days after the first organization walked away from Arts Omaha. Two more followed in as many days, each of them citing and linking to McQueen’s article in the process.

On Friday, April 8, McQueen posted an article on Medium.com calling out nebulous collective Arts Omaha for unfair eligibility goalposting to start with before implying that membership bolstered racism among the arts community — and ultimately cut a bigger slice of CARES Act funding for its organizations.

“Arts Omaha is a segregated collective of white executives, perpetuating a culture of white supremacy — who decided against diversifying their ranks by adding eligible BIPOC leadership and working towards equity in our cultural sector — choosing, instead, to change the rules so that they could maintain the group’s segregation.”

McQueen’s statements on funding dispersals were directly disputed by the Omaha Community Foundation, which pointed out to 6 News that The Union had received a $297,000 stimulus grant. The Union did not, however, receive any expense-based grants, and neither did many other organizations; but all 12 Arts Omaha organizations did.

Other organizations indicating McQueen’s article wasn’t entirely accurate never provided any specifics as to what they found misleading, but that wasn’t what McQueen has been focused on.

“It’s disappointed me that not all of the former members seem to understand the impact of their actions or have fully owned the harm caused, not just to me, but to our cultural sector as a whole,” McQueen told 6 News in an email exchange this week.

She said the community’s reaction to her blog post has been difficult to process.

“I wish that the group had taken some action, or even acknowledged the concerns I expressed regarding my exclusion from the group when I initially brought it up last August,” McQueen said, noting that she has been grateful for the conversations she’s been having with other organization directors. “I believe they are sincerely open to working for change, within their organizations, as well as the sector.”

Disbanding Arts Omaha was a start, she said, but it’s not enough.

“I believe it’s the beginning of something that has the possibility to create greater equity within the arts and culture sector,” she said. “The next steps are already happening through acknowledgment of the harm, that we all can do better, and requests that we hold each other accountable. It’s happening through difficult conversations, through commitments to anti-oppression, and DEIA [diversity, equity, inclusion, and access] work. It’s happening as the people who support our cultural institutions, as staff, artists, donors, and patrons move towards a space of greater empathy and empowerment.”

McQueen said a lot of the responsibility for real change “lies with organizational leadership,” but she acknowledges there’s some external and inherent challenges present as well.

“We live in a state where our governor vetoed an attempt to allow Black employees to show up for work wearing their hair in the natural state that it grows out of our heads. Just writing that makes me feel like Nebraska is not a place where I am seen as equal, as a true person; because I live in a state where a white man has the ability to judge a part of my body as being somehow unacceptable in professional spaces — and create a law empowering other white people to dictate that I alter my natural state of being, if they find it unappealing, in order to keep my job,” she wrote.

McQueen also said she understands that not everyone who might be capable of recognizing — or even implementing — inclusiveness has the platform or support to carry it out.

“I spoke from a place of privilege when I wrote my article — I had little to lose by speaking up. This is not true for many employees of organizations that may not be inclusive or equitable,” she said.

Again calling on nonprofit leaders to evaluate their organizational culture, she said it’s important to create “an environment where BIPOC [Black, indigenous, and people of color] employees can be their true, actualized selves — and thrive.”

“We have to do better, not only for our patrons or customers — but for our employees,” McQueen said.

But ultimately, organizations that want to do better also need to make a sincere commitment to diversity and equity, McQueen said.

“It’s not enough to put Black faces on your website, post an equity statement or create a one-off program that makes space for different voices. It needs to be engrained throughout the culture of the organizations... It should be omnipresent. A customer or patron shouldn’t need to seek it out,” she said.

In the meantime, McQueen said in the conversations she’s had with about half of the former members of Arts Omaha have broached next steps.

“I did ask those that connect with me to consider a few things: that they engage in some anti-oppression training; make space for their staff to openly discuss what’s happened; and that they work, more fully, with all of the organizations to ensure that they were spaces where BIPOC employees could thrive and move up towards leadership positions.”

She said she hopes the end of Arts Omaha will create a more equitable and accessible cultural sector for Omaha,” McQueen said.

“I don’t think it’s my place to dictate how any of the organizations move forward,” she said. “But I am hopeful that by sharing my truth, it creates an opportunity for all of us, myself included, to be better leaders and commit to ensuring that our cultural sector is more equitable and reflects the diversity of the communities we serve.”

