18-year-old pleads not guilty in killing of 15-year-old

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) - An 18-year-old from Lexington has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and a felony weapons count in the January shooting death of a 15-year-old.

Court records show Ramon Gonzalez-Romero entered the plea earlier this month, and his trial has been set to begin July 13. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Romero shot Jovanny Gandara early the morning of Jan. 2 during an altercation in northwest Lexington.

Friends took Gandara to a Lexington hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have said the gun used in the fatal shooting has been recovered.

