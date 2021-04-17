18-year-old pleads not guilty in killing of 15-year-old
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) - An 18-year-old from Lexington has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and a felony weapons count in the January shooting death of a 15-year-old.
Court records show Ramon Gonzalez-Romero entered the plea earlier this month, and his trial has been set to begin July 13. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Romero shot Jovanny Gandara early the morning of Jan. 2 during an altercation in northwest Lexington.
Friends took Gandara to a Lexington hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have said the gun used in the fatal shooting has been recovered.
Digital Content Producer Taleisha Newbill contributed to this story.
