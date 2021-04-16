Advertisement

What people should do with their COVID-19 vaccine card

By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Having your vaccine card on you at all times can be beneficial for you now and in the future.

“I just keep it because I feel like it’s important to have, especially now during a pandemic,” said Anna Grant.

A few examples of where people are putting their vaccine cards are their phones, wallets, and purses. Some might wonder what use the card provides.

Douglas County Health Department’s Phil Rooney says that it’s important in general to keep any medical records on file, but there are also other ways that the vaccine card can be beneficial as well.

“If you have a medical incident, go to the hospital, it’s good to have that information on you so that physicians will be able to understand that maybe, may not be a part of the problem. But you want physicians to know everything possible about you just in case you need to see a doctor,” said Rooney.

That one factor is why Dian Louden keeps her card in a safe place.

“I’m getting up there so anything I can have for anything medical would be beneficial,” said Louden who is visiting family.

Rooney also says your vaccine card could be useful for things in the future.

“We are getting increasing requests internationally that they may have to show proof in those situations that they have been vaccinated,” said Rooney.

Susannah Card says she’s prepared at all times with whatever requirements will come with the report cards.

“Currently, no one’s asking right now to see the cards. I’m not saying down the road they won’t. I know we got CWS this summer and I got family coming in for that and if it comes to that, I got my card. But for now, I’m just keeping it safe,” said Susannah.

Along with what could be down the road with these cards, some people just have it on them for a sense of comfort.

“I think if they were anywhere we want to go and be questioned about it I guess, not sure, but I just feel better having it on me,” said Kara Grau.

It’s important to note that the information on your vaccine card should only be visible to you.

