Thursday April 15 COVID-19 update: UNL offering vaccination clinic for students, faculty, staff

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

UNL vaccination clinic

The University of Nebraska in Lincoln is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its students, faculty, and staff on Tuesday.

Appointments can be on a registration portal on the City of Lincoln’s website. According to a tweet from UNL’s official account, walk-ins with a university ID card will be accepted.

More information and a link to set up an appointment can also be found on UNL’s website.

On Tuesday, April 20, @LNKhealth will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus for UNL students, faculty and staff. Pre-register at https://t.co/VAQqsrL3V8. Walk-ins will be accepted with a valid NCard. pic.twitter.com/Wc2BYT5nsO — University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) April 15, 2021

Douglas County daily cases update

DCHD reported 165 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the local case total to 69,174 since the start of the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average is 148 cases, down from 152 on Wednesday.

The health department has reported a total of 61,840 COVID-19 recoveries to date. No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported, so the local death toll stands at 685.

Douglas County hospitalizations were 80% full, with 296 beds available. ICU bed occupancy is at 69%, with 104 beds available, according to Thursday’s DCHD release. There are 110 COVID-19 hospitalizations locally, 36 are in ICUs, and 14 are on ventilators.

DCHD is also monitoring five more people who may have COVID-19.

Local schools reported 103 positive COVID-19 cases this past week, including 87 students and 16 staff. Additionally, 167 people are in quarantine, and 204 more are self-monitoring for COVID-19.

Douglas County vaccination update

DCHD reported on Thursday that 31.4% of all Douglas County residents are considered fully vaccinated, as compared to the national average of 22%. Of those county residents ages 65 and older, 81% are fully vaccinated.

Multi-county hospital capacity

The Health Care Coalition of Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties as well as Council Bluffs on Thursday reported area hospitals were at 80% occupancy, with 296 beds available; 69% of ICU beds are occupied. Additionally, the area is caring for 110 COVID-19 patients, 14 on ventilators, with five more patients awaiting test results.

Sarpy/Cass –23,810 4/15 (up 95 since 4/14), 134 Deaths as of 4/15 (unchanged since 4/12)

Nebraska identifies more variants of the coronavirus

(AP) - Nebraska health officials continue to find more coronavirus cases caused by different strains of the virus in the state.

Health officials said 291 cases of variants of the virus have been confirmed in Nebraska, up from 237 a week ago. Most of those cases were caused by a variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom that is more contagious.

The state said the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state has generally been increasing since late March although the number has declined slightly in the past few days and it remains well below the peak of 987 reached in November.

Nebraska COVID-19 update

Thursday, another 309 Nebraskans were positive for COVID-19 for a total of 215,383 cases reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The state also adjusted its tally of COVID-19 deaths to 2,205 — a decrease of 21.

To date, Nebraska has run 2,731,149 COVID-19 tests.

Across the state, 33% of hospital beds are available, 35% of ICU beds are available, and 79% of ventilators are available.

Iowa COVID-19 update

Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 498 positive cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 387,888 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state currently has a 14-day average positivity rate of 4.8%. Test Iowa had conducted 4,635,339 COVID-19 tests so far.

To date, 5,857 Iowans have died of COVID-19. That number hasn’t changed in three days.

As of Thursday, 226 were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, up from 215 on Wednesday, but down from the high of 1,527 the week before Thanksgiving. Of those patients, 50 are in ICUs, and still 43 are on ventilators.

Data on COVID-19 recoveries in Iowa was not available on the state’s dashboard Thursday night.

The time to get your COVID-19 vaccine is now guys. Take it from Congressman Bacon. To schedule an appointment, visit... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

North Omaha: Vaccinations will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the state’s vaccination registry.

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area that will be added to this list include:

The Nebraska Medical Center Bellevue Pharmacy, 2510 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, Suite 100, Bellevue NE 68123

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 5150 Center, Omaha NE 68106 NE

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 1000 South 178th St., Omaha NE 68118

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., Omaha NE 68137

Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St., Omaha NE 68198

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Kohll’s | Baker’s

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents are offered by appointment at the following locations:

CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Methodist Health System , 720 N. 114th St.

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.

Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St.

Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center.

STOCKYARDS PLAZA WALK-IN CLINIC: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk-ins — no appointment needed — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the clinic in the Stockyards Plaza, located at 35th and L streets. Other clinics may also take walk-ins during the week as they’re able.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting April 1.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A second-dose clinic will be held April 18 — three weeks after the first-dose clinic on Sunday, March 28 — at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Sarpy/Cass County

Sarpy/Cass County Health Department is planning several vaccination clinics in upcoming weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the dates below for residents born in 1961 or earlier, and Phase 1A and 1B populations. Get the link to sign up for an appointment on the health department’s website.

TUE April 6 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

WED April 7 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites), located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A second-dose clinic will be held April 18 — three weeks after the first-dose clinic on Sunday, March 28 — at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

