Omaha Zoo wants your tree branches to feed its animals

You’re encouraged to donate healthy branches to the Henry Doorly Zoo
(KOLNKGIN)
By Emily Dwire
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re doing some springtime trimming around your yard, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo is encouraging you to donate your healthy tree branches.

According to the zoo’s Facebook page, they use more than 200 tons of fresh, leafy branches every year to feed their animals, including the elephants.

Keep in mind, the zoo will not accept trees that have been treated with any insecticides or herbicides. The branches cannot be dead, dying or diseased, or infested with any pests.

Here’s a list of the species the zoo can accept:

  • Apple
  • Birch
  • Cottonwood
  • Elm
  • Hackberry
  • Honeylocust
  • Linden
  • Mulberry
  • Redbud
  • Willow

Here is a list of species to avoid:

  • Black Locust
  • Evergreens
  • Red Maple or any red maple hybrid
  • Kentucky Coffee Tree
  • Black Walnut
  • Cherry
  • Tree of Heaven
  • Oak

If you have branches that you want to donate, call 402-738-6947 or email browse@omahazoo.com to schedule a delivery or to see if zoo employees are available to pick up in your area.

