Omaha Zoo wants your tree branches to feed its animals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re doing some springtime trimming around your yard, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo is encouraging you to donate your healthy tree branches.

According to the zoo’s Facebook page, they use more than 200 tons of fresh, leafy branches every year to feed their animals, including the elephants.

Did you know that the Zoo uses more than 200 tons of fresh, leafy branches (also known as “browse”) each year to feed... Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Keep in mind, the zoo will not accept trees that have been treated with any insecticides or herbicides. The branches cannot be dead, dying or diseased, or infested with any pests.

Here’s a list of the species the zoo can accept:

Apple

Birch

Cottonwood

Elm

Hackberry

Honeylocust

Linden

Mulberry

Redbud

Willow

Here is a list of species to avoid:

Black Locust

Evergreens

Red Maple or any red maple hybrid

Kentucky Coffee Tree

Black Walnut

Cherry

Tree of Heaven

Oak

If you have branches that you want to donate, call 402-738-6947 or email browse@omahazoo.com to schedule a delivery or to see if zoo employees are available to pick up in your area.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.