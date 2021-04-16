Tax Day procrastinators: You still have time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re a Tax Day procrastinator, you can relax.

Usually, April 15 is the day our individual federal and state income taxes are due, but taxpayers have been granted more time to file again this year.

Once again, the federal and state governments are giving taxpayers more time to file because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nebraska extension mirrors the federal deadline, giving taxpayers a little more than a month extra to file. In Iowa, the deadline for state returns is June 1.

“Last year, it was extended until July 15th. This year, they did May 17th just to give taxpayers more time to get their taxes filed,” said Adrian Thompson of Midwest Accounting and Tax Service.

But not everyone got the memo, and some taxpayers had a moment of panic on Thursday.

“We had people still come in and drop off returns today thinking today was the due date, didn’t know that May 17th was the due date — they had more time.”

For accountants, the extra time means an extra long tax season.

“It’s more late nights. It’s phones being off the hook all day and all night — but we’re used to it. All of our CPAs have had years of experience.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.