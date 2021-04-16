Advertisement

Tax Day procrastinators: You still have time

State and federal filing deadline for individual tax returns were moved to May 17.
By John Chapman
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re a Tax Day procrastinator, you can relax.

Usually, April 15 is the day our individual federal and state income taxes are due, but taxpayers have been granted more time to file again this year.

Once again, the federal and state governments are giving taxpayers more time to file because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nebraska extension mirrors the federal deadline, giving taxpayers a little more than a month extra to file. In Iowa, the deadline for state returns is June 1.

“Last year, it was extended until July 15th. This year, they did May 17th just to give taxpayers more time to get their taxes filed,” said Adrian Thompson of Midwest Accounting and Tax Service.

But not everyone got the memo, and some taxpayers had a moment of panic on Thursday.

“We had people still come in and drop off returns today thinking today was the due date, didn’t know that May 17th was the due date — they had more time.”

For accountants, the extra time means an extra long tax season.

“It’s more late nights. It’s phones being off the hook all day and all night — but we’re used to it. All of our CPAs have had years of experience.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Landfill workers accused of criminal conspiracy
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees, customers jailed
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees jailed
7th arrest made in alleged Douglas County landfill weight schemes, detailed in court documents
A shooting in North Omaha has left one person dead, and another with life-threatening injuries,...
North Omaha neighborhood calls for peace on heels of double homicide
Witnesses describe the scene at Westroads Mall after shooting
Westroads Mall shooting: Shoppers wary after 2nd Omaha mall incident

Latest News

Omaha Police homicide detectives are looking for help identifying the individuals in this photo.
CAN YOU HELP? Omaha Police investigating Westroads Mall shooting looking for ‘persons of interest’
Teens arrested at Omaha gas station
Omaha Police investigating ‘shots fired’ report arrest teens at gas station
People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Westroads Mall shooting aftermath
Omaha Police identify victim of Westroads Mall shooting - 10PM
OPD release photo related to Westroads Mall shooting
Omaha Police release photo of 'persons of interest' - 10PM