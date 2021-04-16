Advertisement

Retired Geauga County, Ohio, Sheriff, K9 partner die on same day

Midge will be buried by his side
Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland's trusted K9 and faithful companion, Midge, died...
Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland's trusted K9 and faithful companion, Midge, died just hours after him and will be buried at his side.(Source: Geauga County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland died Wednesday and hours later, his K9 partner Midge also passed away.

Both McClelland and Midge retired in 2016.

It is with a heavy heart that I inform the residents of Geauga County that Retired Sheriff Dan McClelland has passed...

Posted by Geauga County Sheriff on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

McClelland was with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office for 44 years, the last 13 as sheriff.

Midge, a miniature Chihuahua-rat terrier mix, holds the Guinness World Record as the smallest certified police dog in the world.

Today, we mourn, with broken hearts, the passing of Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland. Sheriff McClelland was...

Posted by Burton Village Police Department on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

“Sheriff McClelland, you didn’t just leave the sheriff’s office a better place, this world is a better place because we had the pleasure of knowing you, and we were all lucky enough to call you a friend and colleague,” posted the Burton Village Police Department on Facebook.

Thank you to those who have started dropping off flowers.

Posted by Geauga County Sheriff on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

McClelland’s obituary says Midge will be buried at his side.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Landfill workers accused of criminal conspiracy
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees, customers jailed
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees jailed
7th arrest made in alleged Douglas County landfill weight schemes, detailed in court documents
A shooting in North Omaha has left one person dead, and another with life-threatening injuries,...
North Omaha neighborhood calls for peace on heels of double homicide
Witnesses describe the scene at Westroads Mall after shooting
Westroads Mall shooting: Shoppers wary after 2nd Omaha mall incident

Latest News

Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
Four of the eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis...
Sikh community mourns 4 members killed in FedEx mass shooting
In this undated photo provided by Allisa Swartz, is Karen Garner, who is suing Loveland,...
Woman with dementia sues Colorado police over alleged excessive force in arrest
The lawsuit claims the woman suffered a dislocated shoulder in the arrest and that the incident...
Body cam footage shows Colo. officer push woman with dementia to ground during arrest
Omaha Police homicide detectives are looking for help identifying the individuals in this photo.
CAN YOU HELP? Omaha Police investigating Westroads Mall shooting looking for ‘persons of interest’