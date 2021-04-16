Pottawattamie County honors emergency dispatchers

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Our 911 dispatchers are at the other end of someone’s worst day. They work tirelessly to talk to people through all emergency situations.

“When you pick up that call, you really never know what you are going to get,” said Jamie Watts, Pottawattamie County Dispatcher.

Jamie is one of four Pottawattamie County dispatchers being awarded for helping to save a life. In September of last year, she was on the other end of a life or death call.

“An elderly male in Oakland, Iowa who had went into cardiac arrest and was no longer breathing,” said Watts.

She was able to coach his wife through the entire CPR progress, saving his life. Dispatchers say they get CPR calls multiple times a day.

“We are what they say, ‘the first, first responders,’” said Watts.

Those calls typically don’t end up the way they hoped. They know seconds matter and the training they have helps to keep those on the other side of the call calm.

It’s a feeling dispatcher Eric Wallner knows all too well. He got a 911 call he wasn’t expecting.

A police officer he often works with called when his wife was having difficulty breathing. The call quickly turned went the officer’s wife stopped breathing.

“Your adrenaline kicks in and then you are hoping your training kicks in from not only our side but his side. He’s probably more concerned with his wife and not thinking about his training,” said Wallner.

Another life was saved with the help of a dispatcher. The man and women behind the call say it’s the community that keeps them coming back every day.

“Although most people aren’t going to know who they are talking to on the other side of the phone or radio, it’s good to know that you are helping people,” said Wallner.

David Sands was also awarded with saving a life using those CPR skills and Angie Dobyns was awarded for her quick thinking off the clock. She saw a person attempting to jump off a bridge and was able to talk that person down with her training.

Thank you to all of our dispatchers!

