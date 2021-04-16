Omaha scooters update: Spin, Lime make pitch to return

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scooters could be making a comeback in Omaha this year.

Companies Spin and Lime have requested a proposal for a scooter program in the city for up to four years starting in 2021. Spin and Lime were involved in the 2019 pilots in Omaha.

Spin participated again in the 2020 pilot with Bird, but Bird didn’t submit a new proposal for this year.

A recommendation will be made to the mayor and the Omaha City Council after a review of the proposals.

Alternative modes of transportation are increasingly popular and important. Our two pilots have provided information and data that shows a demand for scooters for both recreation and transportation.”

