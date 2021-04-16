Advertisement

Nebraska unemployment rate hits 2.9%, Iowa’s unemployment rate stable at 3.7%

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska’s unemployment rate in March dropped to 2.9%, tying the state for the lowest rate in the country.

The Nebraska Department of Labor reported Friday that the rate was down from 3.1% in February and marked a 0.2% decline from March 2020. “Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has reached pre-pandemic levels,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release.

Nebraska’s rate was tied with South Dakota, Utah, and Vermont for the lowest in the nation. The national rate for March was 6%.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s unemployment rate remained at 3.7% in March, the same as the revised level in February.

Iowa Workforce Development reported the stable unemployment rate on Friday as the state saw an increase both in the number of people employed and the number who were out of work. Iowa’s unemployment rate compared to a 2.9% rate last year before the full brunt of a coronavirus-caused economic slowdown hit the state.

Iowa was tied with Kansas for the seventh-lowest unemployment rate in the country. The national unemployment rate in March was 6%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

