Missing inmate from Lincoln facility found

Dawnisha Leroy’s monitoring device was found near a job center Thursday.
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is looking for Dawnisha Leroy, who left the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln to look for a job but didn't return.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Department of Correctional Services found an inmate who left the Community Corrections Center on Thursday to look for a job but didn’t return.

Dawnisha Leroy was found on Friday after officers received a call from a citizen. NDCS said Leroy’s monitoring device was found shortly after she left, in an alley near the job center in downtown Lincoln.

Leroy, 26, is 6-feet-2 weighing 340 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who may know where she is should contact their local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

In 2019, Leroy was sentenced to six to eight years in prison for two counts of robbery in Douglas County, the NDCS release states. She began serving her sentence at CCC-L on Nov. 6, 2019. Leroy was due for release Nov. 11, 2022, and would have been eligible for parole on Nov. 12 this year.

CCC-L is a community custody facility, which have the least restrictions on inmates. They are allowed to participate in work-related activities, go to school, and attend religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

