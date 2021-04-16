Advertisement

Human composting legislation considered in Delaware

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but...
The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced a measure that would allow composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation.

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”

The process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days.

The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person’s family.

