David’s Evening Forecast - Showers tonight, some sun late this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies persisted across the Omaha region once again today, keeping temperatures quite cool for the middle of April. Rain showers have been slowly creeping in from the south and west, but have made slow progress into the metro. Those south and west of Omaha have seen light rain for most of the afternoon, but north of I-80 in Omaha has remained dry through 4pm. Rain will continue to slowly spread over the metro this evening, with light rain expected through at least 10pm. Those of you north of Omaha may stay dry for most of the evening. On and off showers are anticipated to develop across the entire area overnight, but rainfall amounts will be very light.

Temperatures will be chilly early on Saturday, falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. A few showers may linger through the morning hours, but drier weather should take over for the afternoon. Clouds will be persistent for much of the day, but a few peeks of sun are possible in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. More sunshine will move in for Sunday, making for a nice end to the weekend. Highs on Sunday should jump into the lower 60s for the metro.

Unfortunately, the warm-up doesn’t last long as a cold front will blast through on Monday bringing blustery north winds and falling temperatures. A band of light rain is expected during the day as well. That rain may mix with some snow showers during the afternoon as temperatures fall into the 30s. However, with the warm ground and temperatures above freezing, accumulating snow is not expected at this time. Just cold conditions! Temperatures will fall below freezing Tuesday morning, and we’ll likely see another freeze Wednesday morning before temperatures slowly warm back up by the end of the week.

