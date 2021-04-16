Clay’s Morning Forecast - Rain chances increase this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mostly cloudy skies will eventually lead to some rain chances this afternoon, especially for areas along and south of I-80.

forecast (forecast)

We’re starting out mostly dry, and chilly for Friday. We will see temperatures warming up just a touch today, but most of us will likely stay just under 50 degrees. Rain moves into the Metro area between noon and 3pm. It will be earlier the further west you live. Chances become spotty in nature north of I-80, but I think folks who live north will also see at least some scattered showers at times this evening.

Rain wraps up early on Saturday, and we’ll see a gradual clearing of skies to more of a partly cloudy to mostly sunny condition. Highs will still be rather cool with numbers in the lower 50s by the end of the day. Sunday is by far the best day of the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs near 60.

We’re tracking another cold front for Monday. Due to the timing of this front coming through in the middle of the day, I think it will be hard to see much, if any, frozen precip. For now, I’m keeping precip type as rain. We’ll see what happens as we get closer. Either way, expect chilly weather conditions for Monday and Tuesday of next week with the chance of mainly liquid precip.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.