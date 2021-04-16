Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Rain chances increase this afternoon

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mostly cloudy skies will eventually lead to some rain chances this afternoon, especially for areas along and south of I-80.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

We’re starting out mostly dry, and chilly for Friday. We will see temperatures warming up just a touch today, but most of us will likely stay just under 50 degrees. Rain moves into the Metro area between noon and 3pm. It will be earlier the further west you live. Chances become spotty in nature north of I-80, but I think folks who live north will also see at least some scattered showers at times this evening.

Rain wraps up early on Saturday, and we’ll see a gradual clearing of skies to more of a partly cloudy to mostly sunny condition. Highs will still be rather cool with numbers in the lower 50s by the end of the day. Sunday is by far the best day of the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs near 60.

We’re tracking another cold front for Monday. Due to the timing of this front coming through in the middle of the day, I think it will be hard to see much, if any, frozen precip. For now, I’m keeping precip type as rain. We’ll see what happens as we get closer. Either way, expect chilly weather conditions for Monday and Tuesday of next week with the chance of mainly liquid precip.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Landfill workers accused of criminal conspiracy
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees, customers jailed
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees jailed
7th arrest made in alleged Douglas County landfill weight schemes, detailed in court documents
A shooting in North Omaha has left one person dead, and another with life-threatening injuries,...
North Omaha neighborhood calls for peace on heels of double homicide
Witnesses describe the scene at Westroads Mall after shooting
Westroads Mall shooting: Shoppers wary after 2nd Omaha mall incident

Latest News

Monday is a First Alert Day
Monday is a First Alert Day due to the potential for a wintry mix
Monday, April 19th is a First Alert Day
First Alert Day - Monday
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Few raindrops Saturday evening. Warmer with more sunshine Sunday!
Saturday, April 17th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday, April 17th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast