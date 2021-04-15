New building’s digital display catching attention on West Dodge Road

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When heading west on Dodge near the 132nd Street exit, drivers may have noticed some bright LED lights. The building there with the digital art display is Bridges Trust.

“The art has certainly put us on the map on Dodge Street.”

The LED neon light display on the wealth-management firm’s building is controlled by computer software. There are 11 pillars of vertical lights, and within that is 85 feet of a neon light structure.

“Every 8 inches can display a different light, so there is over a million different varieties that can be displayed at one time,” said Jeannie Hudnall, marketing manager.

There are 1,000 lights on the east side of the building and color-changing lights inside the stairwells to create a glow from within.

Bridges Trust has been at this newer building since December. One of the builders and developers, Pat McNeil, saw building trends with lighting and thought that sort of art would be a cool thing for Omaha.

The wealth management firm provides a variety of services like money management and trust services. The digital art can be considered a symbol for the firm and has sparked interest for people to look into their business.

“Our ability to effectively engage and communicate with others and that’s one piece of this building that does that in such a unique way that we’re passionate about.”

The company thinks the digital art display and the overall building will provide a strong foundation for years to come.

“We’ve been around for 75 years, and I think the building has positioned us for a really great next 75 years.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.