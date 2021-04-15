Get a look inside new Omaha high school as construction continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction on five new OPS schools is “on time and on budget,” according to the school district’s chief operating officer.

6 News got a chance Wednesday to take a look inside one of Omaha Public Schools’ two new high schools currently under construction at the site of the old Ryan High School at 60th and L streets.

“Some of our elementary schools and our middle schools are above capacity.”

Buena Vista High School is the latest OPS addition. It may not look like much now, but COO Lisa Sterba said the new high school will serve a growing need in south Omaha.

“We are seeing numbers increase in this part of the city,” she said. “We build the high school because we have the need right now. South is so far above capacity. As a parent, I wanted my child to be at their neighborhood school so I could go stop by, so I could go see what was going on, and I could be a part of the community — the school community as well as a community as a whole.”

The first year is limited to ninth- and 10th-graders; juniors and seniors will come in the second year.

The school features wider hallways, collaboration spaces where kids can gather and work together on projects and not disrupt traffic flow in hallways. To meet concerns surrounding the possible spread of viruses, the district installed a high-end ventilation system. Athletic fields and a stadium will occupy the west side of the property.

All of this is part of the $409 million bond issue voters passed in 2018. And with a nod to the old Ryan High School that once sat here, the school colors will reflect that.

The school’s first principal, Carrie Carr, outlined her first objective:

“Building a legacy,” she said. “This is one of the first high schools to be built in our district in such a long time many of our high schools have such great legacies, and so I think starting that with a strong foundation, building something that we’re going to have for so many years to come.”

A second high school is being built near 156th and Ida streets. Two new elementary schools and a middle school are also slated to open in the next few years.

