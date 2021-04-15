Elk City residents preparing to fight proposed housing development for nonimmigrant workers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A proposed development to house nonimmigrant workers is causing a stir in Elk City, and now residents will have to wait a bit longer to have their voices heard.

The owner A&T Farms, the company proposing the development, told 6 News Douglas County officials contacted him to let him to know Wednesday night’s public hearing had been put on hold, as they look for a larger venue for what’s expected to be a large crowd.

Elk City is a small, unincorporated community northwest of Omaha. “We have no representation,” said Nan Fallon, a resident of Elk City. “We don’t have mayor, or town hall, or anything, so we kind of take care of ourselves.”

Fallon has lived in Elk City for 16 years, and along with others, she has concerns about the development. “We’re not sure we want our little town to just explode,” said Fallon. “It’s nothing against the men that would be working.”

A&T Farms wants to build housing on a nine acres of land near the landfill. It would accommodate seasonal farm-workers from Chihuahua, Mexico; workers on temporary visas taking part in Federal H-2A program.

“Our concern is you’re going to more than double the size of our town,” said Fallon. “We’re volunteer fire, so Waterloo is the closest fire, and there’s no police patrol.’

Similar worries were brought up in a town meeting in early April, where the owner of A&T responded with this: “These guys are vetted, said Tyler Nelson. “They’re here to make a better life for their families back at home.”

And there some people in the town welcoming the workers. “I know that the neighbors and people in the area are pretty upset about it and worked up about it,” said Madison Smutz. “I don’t really see a down fall to it. I feel like it’s potential growth for the area and I rather see them have an actual development to live in rather than the alternative, so i see positives to it.”

As for Nan Fallon she, and others opposed to the development, are getting are getting ready to make their case to the county, and it starts will learning more.

“We’ve learned that it’s based on a federal program that I don’t have all the information on so we need more time to look into it,” said Fallon.

