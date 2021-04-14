Advertisement

Woman’s body found in submerged car in Carter Lake

Police say they found a vehicle with the headlights on-- submerged in the water
A woman's body was found inside a submerged SUV in Carter Lake, early Wednesday morning.
By Evan Hummel
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say rescue crews recovered a body from a submerged vehicle in Carter Lake, early Wednesday morning.

Police were patrolling the area and saw an SUV submerged with its lights on at 12:50 a.m. near 11th and Carter Lake Shore Drive West.

Divers were called to the area to recover the vehicle, and that’s when they discovered the body of a woman.

The SUV was towed out of the water and a crew in a boat searched the water.

No identities have been released, and it’s unclear how the vehicle ended up in the lake.

Investigators say they’re still looking into exactly what happened.

Stick with 6 News on-air and online for the latest updates to this story.

