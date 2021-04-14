Woman’s body found in submerged car in Carter Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say rescue crews recovered a body from a submerged vehicle in Carter Lake, early Wednesday morning.

Police were patrolling the area and saw an SUV submerged with its lights on at 12:50 a.m. near 11th and Carter Lake Shore Drive West.

Divers were called to the area to recover the vehicle, and that’s when they discovered the body of a woman.

The SUV was towed out of the water and a crew in a boat searched the water.

No identities have been released, and it’s unclear how the vehicle ended up in the lake.

Investigators say they’re still looking into exactly what happened.

