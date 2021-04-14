Testing confirms gray wolf killed north of Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska wildlife officials say genetic testing has shown that an animal killed in January by coyote hunters north of Fremont was a gray wolf.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Wednesday in a news release that the female wolf was killed Jan. 28 near Ueling. The species is considered endangered, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

The commission says testing showed the wolf originated from a wolf population in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Gray wolves are not typically found in Nebraska, according to Game and Parks, but Nebraska was part of the species historic range.

“This is the third confirmed instance of wolf presence in Nebraska since the early 1900s,” said Sam Wilson, NGP Furbearer and Carnivore program manager said in a news release. “Wolves can disperse great distances from their nearest populations in the northern Rocky Mountains or Upper Great Lakes. While we don’t have any evidence of resident wolves or reproduction in Nebraska, we can expect young wolves in search of new territory to cover long distances and make it to Nebraska from time to time.”

It was the second wolf killed in Nebraska in less than three months. In November, a rancher south of Bassett who was out checking on his livestock shot and killed an 81-pound male wolf.

